CERES (CBS13) — Felix Ferdin, the suspected DUI driver who crashed into a Modesto home, killing a mother and her three children, appeared in court Monday.
The District Attorney filed an amended complaint, charging Ferdin with the death of the 10-year-old girl who died Saturday in the hospital.
Ferdin is now charged with the deaths of Mari Luz Jacinto-Hernandez and her three daughters, aged three, five, and 10. In total, he is charged with four counts of felony vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
Jacinto-Hernandez, 38, along with her two youngest daughters, aged three and five, were killed in their sleep one week ago after the driver of an SUV smashed into their home, allegedly at speeds of more than 50 miles an hour.
In court Monday, Ferdin said he had the necessary 10% of his $790,000 bail to post bail. After the DA argued Ferdin was a high flight risk, the judge agreed to increase his bail to $1 million.
It was also revealed in court that Ferdin had a prior felony conviction for assault with a deadly weapon in 2003.
He entered not guilty pleas and is due back in court next week.