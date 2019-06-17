Filed Under:Stockton News, welfare check

STOCKTON (CBS13) — While conducting a welfare check Monday, Stockton police say they found two deceased adults and a one-year-old boy alive in a home.

Officials said the incident appeared to be a murder/suicide in the 3300 block of Riverton Way.

Police said the adults were in a relationship and are the parents of the baby boy. The boy was unharmed in the incident.

Authorities say they found a firearm in their house. The woman was in her late 20’s and he was in his early 30’s. The one-year-old is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

This is a developing story, check back for details. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s