STOCKTON (CBS13) — While conducting a welfare check Monday, Stockton police say they found two deceased adults and a one-year-old boy alive in a home.
Officials said the incident appeared to be a murder/suicide in the 3300 block of Riverton Way.
Police said the adults were in a relationship and are the parents of the baby boy. The boy was unharmed in the incident.
Authorities say they found a firearm in their house. The woman was in her late 20’s and he was in his early 30’s. The one-year-old is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.
This is a developing story, check back for details.