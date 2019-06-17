Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — While conducting a welfare check Monday, Stockton police say they found two deceased adults in a home. Officers said a one-year-old boy was also in the home but was unharmed.
Officials said the incident appeared to be a murder/suicide in the 3300 block of Riverton Way.
Police said the adults were in a relationship and are the parents of the baby boy.
Authorities say they found a firearm in their house. The woman was in her late 20’s and he was in his early 30’s. The one-year-old is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.
