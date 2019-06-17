SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two Sacramento men were indicted by a federal grand jury Monday on charges related to drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Manuel Reyes, 35 of Sacramento, Elton Padilla, 35 of Sacramento are among eight defendants from California and Oregon.
They are charged with distributing meth or being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, the defendants are linked to Sureño street gangs that claim allegiance to the Mexican Mafia.
The Attorney’s office said “the majority of these federal indictments target gang members who allegedly trafficked in narcotics and firearms and held senior positions within their respective organizations.”
Reyes and Padilla were also charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
If convicted the defendants face a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.