(credit: Stanislaus FIU)

MODESTO (CBS13) — Crews battled a structure fire in Modesto Monday night.

The flames broke out around 5 p.m. on Spokane Street near Butte Avenue.

The fire department said one person has been arrested for arson.

According to the Modesto Fire Department, one of the occupants was transported to an area hospital with upper extremity burns. Red Cross was requested to assist four displaced adults.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Stanislaus Fire Department at 209-525-5537

 

