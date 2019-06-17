



— When classmates ask a Colorado girl what she did over the summer… she’ll have quite the answer.

The 10-year-old is believed to be the youngest person in history to climb the “nose route” of Yosemite’s El Capitan.

Pitch by pitch, the pint-sized climbing phenom is making history. Selah Schneiter just conquered Yosemite’s iconic El Capitan.

“I just can’t believe I just did that,” Schneiter said. “Our big motto was ‘How do you eat an elephant?’ Small bites. One pitch at a time…one move at a time…one day at a time.”

Selah is believed to be the youngest person to ever climb the nose route. She accomplished the feat alongside her dad Mike and his best friend Mark, who helped her complete the record-setting push in just five days.

“We got to hang out together spend some time on ledges just relaxing…talking about the world…talking about life,” said Mike Schneiter.

The Schneiter family livest o climb, in fact, Selah’s parents fell in love while scaling the very same peak and have made yearly trips ever since.

“It was just a huge undertaking…and there was just a big emotional release for me at the end that we actually did it,” said Mark Regier.

So how did Selah celebrate? In a pretty typical 10-year-old fashion, by going down to the pizza shack to have a slice.

Selah said she plans to show her seven-year-old brother the ropes to climbing next summer in Yosemite.