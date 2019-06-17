  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:hazmat, Vacaville News

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A major intersection in Vacaville will be closed for several hours due to a hazmat incident, police say.

The intersection is at Peabody Road and Alamo Drive. Police haven’t said what the substance is or what caused the incident but say there is no immediate health concern for nearby residents, according to a Vacaville Police Department statement.

Closures include Mariposa, California, and Tulare drives.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the material is cleaned up.

This is a developing story. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s