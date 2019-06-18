STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide while a one-year-old child was in the home. Still, more questions than answers remain about what sparked the violence.
The beautiful tree-lined street in the 3300 block of Riverton Way was lined with police cars Monday.
“This here is totally out of the ordinary. It’s crazy” said Zeke Reyna.
Reyna was one of more than a dozen neighbors who came out to see what had happened Monday. Stockton police say they received a call to check on the people who live there Monday just after 1 p.m. Once inside, they found a man and a woman dead and a one-year-old boy unharmed.
READ ALSO: Fatal DUI Suspect Charged In Deaths Of Mother, Three Daughters For Crash Into Ceres House
“It’s great he is ok. Unfortunate for the parents,” Reyna said.
Police believe it was a murder-suicide because they found a firearm inside. Authorities say the pair was in a relationship and that was their son. He was taken into custody by Child Protective Services.
“Part of this investigation we are going to be meeting and talking with family members because the goal here is to ultimately reunite that child with people he knows,” said Officer Joe Reyna.
The identities of the adults have not yet been released.