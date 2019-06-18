Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters are setting live fires on Tuesday, but it’s all for training purposes.
Sacramento Metro Fire crews are training, starting at 9 a.m., with controlled burns in South Sacramento, off of Caselman Road.
You might see smoke and see firefighting crews conducting drills of live fire scenarios in buildings but there is no need for alarm.
Firefighters will be training at the location on Thursday and Friday as well.