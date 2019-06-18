  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:california, Governor Gavin Newsom, vaccinations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and a state lawmaker have reached a compromise on legislation aimed at cracking down on fraudulent medical exemptions for vaccinations.

The measure by Democratic Sen. Richard Pan would give public health officials more oversight of doctors and schools with high numbers of medical exemptions. But it would not require them to approve every exemption request.

Newsom expressed doubts about giving state officials the authority to decide which children can skip their shots before attending school. The Democratic governor said that he wouldn’t want bureaucrats making personal decisions for his family.

Under the new bill, health officials will concentrate on doctors who write five or more exemptions each year and schools with a vaccination rate below 95 percent.

It still needs approval from both legislative chambers.

