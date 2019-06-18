SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – PG&E will pay more than a half-billion dollars to cover municipal claims related to last year’s Camp Fire.
The mediator-negotiated settlement involves the City of Paradise, Butte County, Paradise Parks and Recreation Division, and Yuba County and covers the public entities’ claims only, including damage to roads and water systems, revenue reduction, and other public losses and costs not covered by insurance or other disaster assistance programs.
Paradise will get the largest part of the settlement; $270 million; Butte County will get $252 million, Parks will get $47.5 million, and Yuba County will get $12.5 million.
The settlement does not affect any resident, individual, or business claims.
PG&E will pay a billion dollars to cover settlements related to the Camp Fire, the 2017 North Bay Fires, and the 2015 Butte Fire.
14 entities will split the money.
- Camp Fire: $582 million
- Paradise
- Butte County
- Paradise Parks & Recreation
- Yuba County
- North Bay Fires: $415 million
- Sonoma County
- Mendocino County
- Lake County
- Napa County
- Nevada County
- Santa Rosa County
- City of Napa
- Clearlake
- Butte Fire:
- Calaveras County Water District 3
The payment will be incorporated into PG&E’s bankruptcy settlement.