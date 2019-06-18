Filed Under:Sacramento, Sacramento News, Stephon Clark


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — According to federal court documents, a verbal settlement has been reached between the family of Stephon Clark and the City of Sacramento.

It is still not clear just how much money his family will receive, but the original complaint asked for $20 million in the shooting death of Clark. The Sacramento City Council must still approve the settlement.

Clark was shot and killed by police officers in the backyard of a relative’s home in March 2018.

READ: Clark Family Complaint Against The City Of Sacramento

Clark’s family filed the federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Clark’s two young children and guardians in January of this year.

ALSO: Exclusive: Stephon Clark’s Children Sit Down For Interview Nearly A Year After Deadly Shooting

In March 2019, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced the police officers who fatally shot Clark would not be criminally charged by the state.

