



— A 17-year-old girl in North Carolina says she survived a car accident in which her car flipped into a ravine, thanks to her Bible and a phone tracking app.

Macy Smith said she was driving to see a friend in Surry County on June 7 when her car hydroplaned and flipped over and rolled three times, pinning her arm under the vehicle.

“The first hour, I was frantic. I was looking for ways to get out. I was thinking of just different things I could do,” Smith told WXII.

The teenager said her tracking app Find My Friends, which can locate Apple devices, was activated, but she couldn’t find the phone. The only thing she could reach was her Bible.

“The second I laid my hand on that Bible, I knew that was God telling me that it was all in his hands, and it was happening for a reason and that I would be OK,” Smith said.

A Surry County teenager went missing for over seven hours before her mother was able to locate her using the Find My Friends app on her phone. https://t.co/rmSlhpax9G — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) June 14, 2019

Smith missed curfew and wasn’t answering calls or texts from her brother or mom.

“The lack of response was out of character for her,” said Smith’s mother, Catrina Alexander told CBS affiliate WFMY.

Last year, the mother and daughter decided to share their locations with each other through the Find My Friends app. On the day of the crash, Alexander noticed Smith had been in the same location for far too long, so she got in her car to search for her.

“I can’t explain watching the GPS on my phone with my dot for my phone getting close to hers and then suddenly seeing the tire tracks,” the mother said.

Finally after nearly seven hours, Smith’s family found her pinned under her car that had fallen down a 25-foot embankment in Pilot Mountain. Alexander said she called 911 and EMS removed Smith from her car and took her to the hospital.

Smith won’t have any feeling on her left arm for a while, but she knows it could’ve been much worse.

“It’s just truly a miracle and I give it all to God,” Smith said. “I just hope that all parents and teenagers will encourage their families to get this app.”