ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The mystery of the unknown substance that sickened inmates and deputies at the South Placer County Jail last month will stay unsolved.
On Tuesday the Placer County Sheriff’s Office told CBS13 it was “unable to locate and identify the source which sickened several inmates and jail staff back in May of 2019.”
Four inmates, eight deputies, and a K-9 Officer all became ill.
The staff initially noticed an inmate in the booking area with an altered state of consciousness. “When they went to investigate they saw that person was not doing well, so they called for help, and around that time, things started to snowball,” Placer County Sheriff’s spokesperson Angela Musallam said at the time.
Those who were sick were taken to area hospitals.
The jail shut down for five hours so authorities could investigate and decontamination crews could clean the booking area. HAZMAT teams found nothing.