



— A veterinary clinic in Washington state is warning about the dangers of walking your pet in the summer sun after a dog was brought in with burned paws.

The dog, named Olaf, had walked for over a mile on a walking trail near Cheney before his owner realized the animal’s pads had been burned off, the Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital in Medical Lake, Washington, said in a post on Facebook.

“They didn’t notice he had bloody paw prints for a mile,” Dr. Heather O’Bannon told KXLY. “He didn’t complain, wine, or limp or anything.”

The vet’s office manager, Jeanette Dutton, told CBS affiliate KEPR that Olaf’s injuries were so severe, raw muscle was exposed on his pads.

“We were able to clean around those pads without him even moving a muscle,” O’Bannon said. “He got lots of belly rubs.”

Olaf, a three-year-old Golden Retriever, is recovering well from his injuries, but will likely take several months to heal.

Experts warn pet owners to walk their dogs in the early morning hours or late evenings when the pavement is cooler, KEPR reported. You can also walk your dog on a grass or gravel surface instead of pavement.

Dog shoes or “booties” that protect paws from hot pavement are also available for purchase.

“A good rule of thumb is if the pavement is too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dogs’ pads,” the clinic said.