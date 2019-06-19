FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A shooting victim who was found dead in the area of Kansas Street and Tyler Street Tuesday has been identified.
Fairfield police said 18-year-old Cameron Fritzjames Wittmann of Fairfield was the victim in Tuesday morning’s shooting.
Police say one shooting happened in the 1000 block of First Street, where two males, ages 15 and 16, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Four other teens, ranging in age for 15-18, were detained at the scene.
Officers found Wittmann around the same time after responding reports of a vehicle collision. Wittmann was pronounced dead at the scene of apparant gunshot wounds.
The investigation into the shootings is still ongoing. No arrests have been announced yet.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Fairfield Police Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600, Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867, or text “TIPFAIRFIELDPD” followed by your information to 888777.