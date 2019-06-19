  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CalTrans, i-80, Interstate 80, Sacramento News, SB1

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Construction will start Monday, June 24 on a 13-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Sacramento and will last until December.

The project spans from about 0.2 miles west of West El Camino Avenue to about 0.2 miles east of Watt Avenue. Approximately 140,000 vehicles travel this stretch of I-80 daily.

Caltrans will fix the pavement and repair damaged surfaces on nine different ramps: West El Camino, I-5/I-80 Interchange, Truxel, Northgate, Norwood, Raley, Winters, Longview, Watt. According to Caltrans, “The pavement condition of these ramps and connectors varies, but each shows signs of major distress.”

Credit: Caltrans

Crews will also upgrade curbs ramps to meet American With Disability Act requirements.

Much of the construction work will happen at night.

The 17 million dollar project is being paid for using money from SB 1.

O.C. Jones and Sons is in charge of the project.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s