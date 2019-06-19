LATEST:Officer In Serious Condition After North Sacramento Shooting
WOODLAND (CBS13) — A fatal collision on County Road 102 at County Road 27 took the life of one driver and injured two other people.

The crash happened around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday in unincorporated Yolo County. The Woodland-area CHP said a 2011 Honda  Accord was traveling eastbound on County Road 27 when the driver pulled directly into the path of a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup pulling a travel trailer.

The pickup was traveling north on County Road 102.

Because the Honda did not properly clear the intersection of the two roads, CHP said a broadside-type traffic collision occurred.

The driver of the Honda was transported to the Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville with major injuries and later succumbed to their injuries.

The passenger in the Honda sustained major injuries and remains hospitalized at the UC Davis Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford, 58-year-old Brent Dichter, sustained only minor injuries.

The identities of the driver and passenger have not yet been released.

