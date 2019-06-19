  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Rocklin News, Rocklin Police Department


ROCKLIN (CBS13) — New body camera footage has been released from a controversial arrest in 2017,

Rocklin Police Officer Brad Alford was accused of using excessive force after hitting a DUI suspect with his baton. After the incident, two officers who were with Alford during the arrest made their concerns known to their chief.

READ MORE: Rocklin Police Officer Accused Of Beating Suspect With Baton Also Charged With Filing False Report

In 2017, the DA’s office issued a criminal complaint against Alford, charging him with one felony count of assault with personal use of a deadly weapon, one felony count of assault by a public officer, and one felony count of filing a false report. On May 15 of this year, a jury acquitted Alford on all charges.

Now that the trial is over, the Placer County DA’s office released that video from the incident.

