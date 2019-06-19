7:50 p.m. Update: Law enforcement sources confirm that a Sacramento Police officer was injured in the shooting on Redwood Avenue in the Noralto neighborhood.

Police are still barricaded outside the suspect house with guns drawn.

As CBS13 crews arrived on the scene, they were told to get down to get out of the line of fire.

7:21 p.m. Update: Sacramento Police officers have arrived at the UC Davis Medical Center in Downtown Sacramento after reports of an officer down.

It has not yet been confirmed who was taken to the hospital.

Officers speed to UC Davis Med Center in Sacramento after reports of an officer-involved shooting in Del Paso Heights. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/w92tfROn3t — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 20, 2019

7 p.m. Update: Police are surrounding a home with a subject inside, armed with a rifle.

There are also reports of an officer down.

HAPPENING NOW: Shots Fired. Sacramento Police surrounding home with a subject inside armed with a rifle on Redwood Ave in Del Paso Heights. Multiple agencies responding. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/PjPdupK6Gt — Shirin Rajaee (@ShirinRajaee) June 20, 2019

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said they are assisting Sacramento Police with an officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue.

Sacramento Police said a subject armed with a gun and firing in the area.

*** Redwood Ave/Edgewater Rd- subject armed with a gun and firing in the area- stay out of the area *** media remain out of the area as well – PIO1 is enroute and will update ASAP #sacpd pic.twitter.com/yzDVs8czzM — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 20, 2019

Police are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

This is is a developing story. Check back for details.