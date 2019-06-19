7:50 p.m. Update: Law enforcement sources confirm that a Sacramento Police officer was injured in the shooting on Redwood Avenue in the Noralto neighborhood.
Police are still barricaded outside the suspect house with guns drawn.
As CBS13 crews arrived on the scene, they were told to get down to get out of the line of fire.
7:21 p.m. Update: Sacramento Police officers have arrived at the UC Davis Medical Center in Downtown Sacramento after reports of an officer down.
It has not yet been confirmed who was taken to the hospital.
7 p.m. Update: Police are surrounding a home with a subject inside, armed with a rifle.
There are also reports of an officer down.
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said they are assisting Sacramento Police with an officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue.
Sacramento Police said a subject armed with a gun and firing in the area.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.
This is is a developing story. Check back for details.