



Police say the officer shot on Redwood Avenue is in critical condition.

According to police, officers were called about a domestic disturbance Wednesday morning. Around 3:30 p.m. officers responded and made contact with a female at a separate location.

The officers then accompanied the female to the 200 block of Redwood Avenue to help her gather her belongings. Multiple officers were on the scene when the suspect opened fire, striking one officer, around 6:10 p.m.

More officers responded to the scene and took safe positions. The officer struck went down in a yard as the suspect continued to fire from a high-powered rifle.

Officers remained in safe positions until an armored vehicle could get to the scene, around 6:54 p.m. The officer was then taken to the hospital around 6:59 p.m. and remains in critical condition, according to Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler.

Police believe there is only one suspect, who was still firing a rifle as of 8:20 p.m.

SWAT officers on the scene have not made verbal contact with the suspect as of yet.

Chandler also said the female from the original domestic call is safe and was taken from the location.

Watch the press conference below:

FOR MORE: Scanner Traffic Reveals Moments After Female Officer Was Injured Redwood Avenue Shooting

7:50 p.m. Update: Law enforcement sources confirm that a female Sacramento Police officer was injured in the shooting on Redwood Avenue in the Noralto neighborhood.

Police are still barricaded outside the suspect house with guns drawn.

As CBS13 crews arrived on the scene, they were told to get down to get out of the line of fire.

7:21 p.m. Update: Sacramento Police officers have arrived at the UC Davis Medical Center in Downtown Sacramento after reports of an officer down.

It has not yet been confirmed who was taken to the hospital.

Officers speed to UC Davis Med Center in Sacramento after reports of an officer-involved shooting in Del Paso Heights. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/w92tfROn3t — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 20, 2019

7 p.m. Update: Police are surrounding a home with a subject inside, armed with a rifle.

There are also reports of an officer down.

HAPPENING NOW: Shots Fired. Sacramento Police surrounding home with a subject inside armed with a rifle on Redwood Ave in Del Paso Heights. Multiple agencies responding. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/PjPdupK6Gt — Shirin Rajaee (@ShirinRajaee) June 20, 2019

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said they are assisting Sacramento Police with an officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue.

Sacramento Police said a subject armed with a gun and firing in the area.

*** Redwood Ave/Edgewater Rd- subject armed with a gun and firing in the area- stay out of the area *** media remain out of the area as well – PIO1 is enroute and will update ASAP #sacpd pic.twitter.com/yzDVs8czzM — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 20, 2019

Police are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

This is is a developing story. Check back for details.