



— The California Highway Patrol said reckless driving by someone believed to have been drunk led to the death of a 6-year-old child Tuesday night.

This happened after a crash on I-5 near County Road 22. CHP officers said the alleged drunk driver crashed into a Nissan pickup truck from behind, causing it to fly off the road and down into an embankment. The truck rolled several times. There were five people in the truck, four of them were kids under 11 years old.

“These types of collisions are never easy, especially when a young person is involved and to die in such a horrible manner,” said Rodney Fitshugh.

The kids and adult driver who survived are being treated for serious injuries.

READ ALSO: Woman Arrested For Allegedly Assisting In Daughter’s Death

People who saw this crash describe it as horrifying.

“I turned away and my mom started crying and I couldn’t handle it so we just turned away,” said Timothy Burnvoth.

Police identify the alleged drunk driver as Shane Carlyle. He’s was being treated for injuries Wednesday afternoon and hadn’t been booked yet.

Police said he’s headed to the Yolo County Jail facing manslaughter and DUI charges.