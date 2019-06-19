  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of using a stolen credit card in Sacramento.

On May 4, the man tried to use a victim’s credit card at a business.  The suspect appears to be a white male adult between 20-30 years old with a tattoo on his left elbow, according to a statement from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

He was seen driving a white, 90s Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Placer County Sheriff’s Office Detective Spurgeon at (530) 889-7815.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s