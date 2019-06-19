PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A 67-year-old was arrested after reportedly assisting in her daughter’s death in Plumas County Tuesday.
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office learned of a possible deceased female on Lee Summit in Plumas County from the California Highway Patrol Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. Officers found the deceased female, who was previously reported missing out of Nevada County.
Sheriff’s deputies located the decedent approximately 50 feet over an embankment off a dirt road that parallels Highway 70. According to the Sheriff’s department said there were no obvious signs of injuries on the deceased woman.
The woman was identified as 52-year-old Etta Elmore from Penn Valley.
On Monday evening, CHP officers say they contacted the victim’s mother, 67-year-old Michelle Powers, who said she had no information to assist in locating her missing daughter. On Tuesday morning, CHP said the Powers was at the Plumas County Social Services building looking for help for being stranded.
The Sheriff’s department said an interview with Powers revealed she had “assisted her daughter in ending her life by providing her with prescription medication.”
The detectives said they learned Etta Elmore had made previous suicidal threats but did not make any attempts until now. An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of her death.
Powers was arrested for assisting in her daughter’s death and was transported to the Plumas County Correctional Facility and booked to be held on $250,000 bail.