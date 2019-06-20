



— After reportedly opening fire in North Sacramento Wednesday during a domestic disturbance call, shooting suspect Adel Ramos surrendered to police at 1:54 a.m. Thursday.

Rookie officer Tara O’Sullivan was caught in the line of fire Wednesday and died from her injuries.

Ramos has a long criminal history, with charges dating back to the mid-1990s. In fact, some of the cases are so old, the records have been destroyed.

The most recent criminal case was filed in September 2018 for domestic violence against a minor — a young woman. Because he was charged with a misdemeanor, Ramos was released. But a bench warrant was issued for him 10 days ago when he did not show up to court.

Before that, there were at least three additional criminal cases for theft, domestic violence, and DUI. All were misdemeanors and all the cases are so old, the court said the records have been destroyed.

CBS13 also uncovered federal court documents that detail a 2011 traffic stop where CHP confiscated more than $26,000 and two grams of marijuana in a car Ramos was driving.

It is important to note that he was never charged with a felony in any of these cases.

Ramos is facing a charge of murder, according to the Sacramento County Jail website. He also had a warrant out for his arrest on a charge for battery on a civilian.

He is due in court on June 24.