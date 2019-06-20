



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man suspected of shooting and killing Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan has been identified.

A law enforcement source told CBS13 that 45-year-old Adel Sambrano Ramos is the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting. The Sacramento Police Department later confirmed Ramos was the suspect arrested.

Ramos surrendered to officers early Thursday morning, hours after the incident. Ramos was booked into Sacramento County Jail just before 6 a.m., according to the jail log.

Officer O’Sullivan was helping a woman remove her belongings from inside a home on Redwood Avenue when she was shot, Sacramento police have said. The shooter reportedly used a “high-powered rifle” and kept firing, barricading himself inside the home.

The heavy gunfire kept officers back. Officers returned fire, but it took the help of an armored vehicle a little under an hour later to get O’Sullivan out.

O’Sullivan was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom offered his condolences to O’Sullivan’s friends, family and fellow law enforcement officers in a statement released on Thursday.

“She knew the dangers of the job, yet chose to dedicate herself at such a young age to those values anyway. Today, Jennifer and I join the Sacramento community and all Californians in expressing our deep condolences, and stand in solidarity with Officer O’Sullivan’s family, fellow officers and those she served so honorably,” Newsom said.

RELATED: Scanner Traffic Reveals Moments After Officer Was Injured Redwood Avenue Shooting

The governor also ordered flags at the State Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of O’Sullivan.

Ramos is facing a charge of murder, according to the Sacramento County Jail website. He also had a warrant out for his arrest on a charge for battery on a civilian.

O’Sullivan was a Sacramento State graduate and was hired by the Sacramento Police Department in January 2018. She joined the academy just a few months later.

Ramos is due in court on June 24 at 1:30 p.m.