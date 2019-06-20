TURLOCK (CBS13) — A 24-year-old male from Turlock, Alexander Araujo, was arrested Thursday after reportedly opening fire on a security guard then eluding officers on foot through neighborhoods.
Turlock Police said they received a call from a security guard reporting a suspicious person with a gun that was trying to break into a vehicle in the parking lot of the 700 block of W. F Street.
As the security guard was speaking with police dispatch, the suspect reportedly fired a weapon in the direction of the guard and an additional victim.
Police said officers saturated the area as the suspect ran from the scene and began jumping fences, going through residential properties, and trying to elude officers.
At 10:56 a.m., Araujo was taken into custody. He was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail for attempted murder in addition to several other weapon-related charges.
Police said Araujo also had an outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants he was booked for.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Officer Jake Young (209) 668-1200. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us, if you wish to remain anonymous.