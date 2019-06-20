



— Almost 24 hours after police took the suspect who allegedly killed officer Tara O’Sullivan into custody, investigators were still at the shooting scene processing evidence.

Evacuations in the North Sacramento neighborhood have been lifted but a police perimeter is still up.

People who live inside the tape, who need to come and go from their homes must be escorted by police as detectives scour every inch of the shooting scene.

A police mobile command center is set up on Redwood Avenue and investigators can be seen taking collecting evidence following the hours-long violent assault by a suspect armed with a rifle inside a home, allegedly firing rounds outside that killed officer O’Sullivan.

At the suspect’s estranged wife’s home a sign is posted reading, “we have no comment at this time, please pray for all the families impacted, we are a family of faith.”

“It breaks my heart,” Kim Hanks said.

Hanks is one of the dozens of people who live in the North Sacramento neighborhood, now allowed back home after being forced to stay away during the shooting and standoff.

She slept in her car Wednesday night. Once evacuations were lifted, she returned home to check for damage to her property.

“First thing I did was go out back and look for bullet holes,” Hanks said, “I didn’t see any, thank goodness.”

Renato Vaodellon is also back home after police told him to leave as gunfire surrounded his home.

“It had to be in an instant,” Vaodellon said.

Even with the inconvenience of leaving quickly, nothing compared to the loss of officer O’Sullivan’s life.

“She sacrificed a lot for this purpose, the safety of the citizens and the neighborhood,” Vaodellon said.

This North Sacramento neighborhood turned into a war zone.

“It’s really terrifying,” Hanks said.

Sacramento police say they will likely be processing the shooting scene until Saturday.