SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The body of a man who went missing at the confluence of the American River in Placer County earlier this month has been found.
Sayed Mohseni, 27, of Carmichael, was swept away by the river on June 4 and his body was found on Jun 16, according to a Place County Sheriff’s Office statement.
Friends say Mohseni tried to hold on to a tree branch but no one could get to him.
Law enforcement agencies urge people to stay away from the rivers, which are running high and cold because of the melting Sierra snowpack.