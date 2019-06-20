Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Red Flag Warning has been issued beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
This means that fires are more likely to start and spread rapidly due to low humidity and gusty winds.
The National Weather Service says north winds will be 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Additionally, the minimum daytime humidity is predicted to be between 10 and 15% with poor overnight humidity recoveries up to 30 to 40%.
Areas in the Sacramento Valley up to Redding are under the advisory.
The National Weather Service asked the public to avoid outdoor activity that could cause a spark, such as driving on dried out grass, lighting fireworks, and grilling near dry grass.