



— It was a night of mixed emotions at the Sacramento Police Academy graduation, where officer Tara O’Sullivan also trained.

An event that is normally filled with joy and celebration, having an even bigger impact Thursday night.

“It takes on a little bit of a different tone right after the loss of a very young officer who also just graduated from the academy,” Davis Police Chief, Darren Pytel said.

O’Sullivan, 26, was one of the cadets just a few months ago. Wednesday night, she was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

“Following the death of an officer there’s just such an overwhelming feeling of loss and sadness,” Pytel said.

As the community grieves the loss, some were considering postponing the ceremony, but Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg said this is exactly what everyone needs right now.

“I immediately concluded, no way,” Steinberg said.

Law enforcement chaplain Mindi Russell was also in attendance.

“Tonight we get to celebrate. Tomorrow we get to grieve and it’s okay to have joy within sorrow. It’s okay that we take time to be able to do this because this is what will re-frame the sadness,” Russell said.

Officer Natalie Corona’s family also attended the ceremony. She’s graduated in the previous academy and was killed earlier this year in the line of duty in Davis.

The graduating cadets paid tribute to Corona Thursday night and gave an award to her family in her honor.