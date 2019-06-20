



— The Sacramento State community is mourning the loss of Officer Tara O’Sullivan, who was a graduate of a unique campus program called Law Enforcement Candidate Scholar (LECS), which help transition students into the police academy and law enforcement.

Students and staff remembered O’Sullivan Thursday when they spoke with CBS13’s Rachel Wulff. O’Sullivan was one of the first recruits, a success story, a bright light dimmed too soon.

O’Sullivan, seen in this recruiting video for the law enforcement candidate scholar or LECS program, was recruited by founder Shelby Moffatt in 2016.

“She was one of the first bright lights because she was a go-getter,” Moffatt said.

O’Sullivan was a favorite with her peers.

“I always looked up to her -she always had a smile on her face,” said Casey Claudius.

Small in stature, O’Sullivan was big on heart.

READ ALSO: Suspect In Shooting, Killing Of Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan Surrenders

“She seemed a lot bigger than she was. Just by her presence. I wouldn’t mess with her,” said Ricky Williams.

Her drive and determination to succeed landed her a job with the Sacramento Police Dept. She was in her final weeks of training and on a domestic disturbance call with her training officer when she was gunned down at a North Sacramento home Wednesday.

“I will always think of her as a hero. I will always look up to her,” said Claudius.

READ: Former Sheriff Provides Perspective Into Difficult Rescue Of Officer O’Sullivan

“We will never forget her. She will always be a hornet and we will aspire to be as good as she is,” said Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen.

Her legacy will live on though, Sacramento State leaders are planning to create a scholarship in O’Sullivan’s honor.

O’Sullivan will also always have a seat at the table in terms of Hornet history. In this case literally. While a student, she worked with epicure program on campus and the wait staff has named a chair after her in the new planetarium.