TURLOCK (CBS13) — Stockton Fire Chief Erik Newman was arrested in connection to a criminal investigation in Turlock.
Stockton Police said the Turlock Police department requested their help to arrest Newman Thursday.
Newman was arrested at City Hall without incident and was turned over to Turlock Police. The City Manager’s Office placed Newman on administrative leave.
Turlock Police Chief Nino Amirfar said the department was informed of a domestic violence incident involving Newman and a victim Saturday evening. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Officers have been conducting an investigation and detectives received sufficient probable cause to arrest Newman for felony spousal abuse.
He is being booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
In April, Stockton City spokesperson Connie Cochran said Newman was set to retire on July 1 of this year.