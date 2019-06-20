Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The latest on the evacuation of Terminal A at Sacramento International Airport:
12:39 p.m.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, the “suspicious circumstance” that prompted the evacuation of Terminal A was a bag left alone.
Authorities say everything has checked out and the terminal has been reopened.
12:20 p.m.
Authorities say a “suspicious circumstance” is prompting Terminal A at the Sacramento International Airport to be evacuated.
According to airport officials, Terminal A has been evacuated. People who had already been checked through security are sheltering in place.
Exactly what’s going is unclear, but the situation started around 11 a.m.
More information to come.