SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The latest on the evacuation of Terminal A at Sacramento International Airport:

12:39 p.m.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, the “suspicious circumstance” that prompted the evacuation of Terminal A was a bag left alone.

Authorities say everything has checked out and the terminal has been reopened.

12:20 p.m.

Authorities say a “suspicious circumstance” is prompting Terminal A at the Sacramento International Airport to be evacuated.

According to airport officials, Terminal A has been evacuated. People who had already been checked through security are sheltering in place.

Scene of the Terminal A evacuation. (Credit: rizz/Twitter)

Exactly what’s going is unclear, but the situation started around 11 a.m.

