SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man who coached for the Foothill High School football team is behind bars in Sacramento County, facing a charge of murder.
According to online jail records, 38-year-old Lamont Edward Providence was arrested on Wednesday on one count of felony murder and one count of felony attempted murder.
Twin Rivers Board member Michael Baker confirmed Providence is a defensive coordinator at Foothill High.
Friday, the Twin Rivers Unified School District released a statement saying they were “shocked” to learn of the coach’s arrest, but noted they couldn’t comment on any specifics about the case.
“Twin Rivers unequivocally believes that all students deserve to have adults in their schools who act with integrity and make sure students are safe, respected and protected,” the district wrote. “The safety of our students is our top priority and we will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to ensure that all students have a safe and nurturing learning environment at all times.”
The district confirmed that Providence had coached during the 2018-2019 school year.
Exactly what murder case Providence was arrested in connection to has not been released by authorities.
Providence is ineligible for bail.