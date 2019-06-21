MOKELUMNE HILL (CBS13) – Authorities say they believe the body of missing automotive journalist David Johnson has been found.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found early Thursday afternoon in the Mokelumne River, near the Lake Pardee Inlet.
While the remains have not been positively identified, the sheriff’s office says they believe it is Johnson.
Johnson, 43, was on a long-distance motorcycle test ride when he disappeared in early June. The motorcycle he was riding was found just off Highway 49 at the Big Bar launch area to the Mokelumne River, but Johnson was nowhere to be seen.
Dozens of searchers scoured the area – logging more than 448 miles on foot, the sheriff’s office says.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death as well as make a positive identification.