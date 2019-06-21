  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Patterson, Patterson City Council

PATTERSON (CBS13) – A Central California city councilwoman is facing charges after police say she was involved in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened back on May 31. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, Cynthia Homen was a passenger in the car when it crashed into a ditch.

Investigators allege Homen wasn’t being truthful and was hiding the driver’s identity.

That driver, 51-year-old Abel Edward Lemas, was arrested a few weeks after the incident.

Homen, 57, was arrested on Thursday. She is now facing charges of being an accessory after the fact.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s