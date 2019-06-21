  • CBS13On Air

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Authorities say a young man has died after he jumped into the river downstream from the Rainbow Bridge in Folsom.

The City of Folsom Fire Department says rescue crews responded to the scene on Wednesday after the young man was reported missing. At the scene, crews found the young man under about 15 feet of water.

Rescue crews were able to get him out of the water and take him to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

The young man’s name has not been released, but he was said to be in his late teens.

Authorities say the man was not wearing a life jacket.

The fire department notes that diving and jumping off rocks or bridges is illegal in all State Parks systems.

