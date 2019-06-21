VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding the man suspected of breaking into and burglarizing an active duty service member’s Vacaville home.
Vacaville police say the incident happened early Wednesday morning.
The service member was asleep in his Hampton Street home when the suspect managed to break into the garage. Several thousands of dollars worth of property, plus the service member’s wallet, were stolen.
A little while later, the suspect apparently tried to buy some stuff at a nearby Walmart with the service member’s credit cards.
The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras. He appears to have tattoos on his neck and hands, and was also driving a white pickup truck.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Vacaville police at (707) 449-5200.