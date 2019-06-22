



CERES (CBS13) – You could call them a triple threat. They’re three brothers from Ceres, all with national boxing titles are leaving for the Junior Olympics in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday.

They’re hoping to bring home another “hat trick.” We caught up with the Flores family as they prepared for their big boxing bouts.

You don’t want to mess with the Flores family. Twelve-year-old Damian has quick hands, eleven-year-old Andre likes to juke and jab, and eight-year-old Damon is a southpaw. Together, they make for an unstoppable team.

“I like to hit people,” Damian says and laughs.

They’re all three national champions,” said their dad, Damian Flores Sr.

The trio trains at the Salvation Army Red Shield Boxing Club.

“This is probably the most respectful youth program I’ve encountered,” said Cory Lane, police activities league supervisor.

It’s where the family dynasty got its start.

“My cousin is a professional fighter. My grandfather is a bay area hall of famer, so it’s just in the blood,” said Flores Sr.

Dad is their coach.

“It’s not a fluke. They train hard and they’re up there with the top fighters in the country,” he said.

The boys spar together and help each other out. So when the older and younger boxing brothers took home national qualifying titles, the last, but not least sealed the deal.

They’re knocking out the competition and paving a path for a possible sibling sweep at the national Junior Olympics.

“There’s three currently, but I know there’s another coming up, so maybe we’ll have four here in the next couple of years,” said Lane.

The 48th annual Junior Olympics is one of USA Boxing’s most prestigious national tournaments. It will be held at the Madison Marriot West Hotel and Conference Center June 22-29.