SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It was a bizarre scene Saturday morning outside the Adagio apartment complex in Sacramento.

Residents say they woke up to dozens of car windows smashed. Some of the residents said that cars parked both outside and inside the complex were hit.

The apartment is at 2800 Grasslands Drive. 

Adagio Apartments (credit: Google)

One resident whose car was broken into says an iPad and prescription glasses were missing from inside of his car.

“When we moved here, it was considered safe for us — hmmm…not sure right now,” said resident James Williams.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

