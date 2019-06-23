



A teenage girl was rescued from a fast-moving river in Tuolumne County on Friday.

Around 4:43 p.m. the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Officer received word that a 15-year-old girl at Brightman Campground in Dardanelle was playing near the river, fell in, and was being swept downriver when she was able to reach a log and hold on.

Deputy Ashley Boujikian and Pinecrest Fire Department personnel were able to provide the girl with a helmet and life vest. They helped her to move across the log and get close enough to them that she could be pulled out of the river, according to a sheriff’s department spokesperson.

The girl received some scrapes and bruises from the incident, but is extremely lucky she was able to catch herself, the sheriff’s department spokesperson says.

After being checked out by paramedics, the girl stayed at the campground with her family. .

With the late winter and large amounts of snowfall, area rivers continue to run cold, high, and fast.

We urge all people in the area to wear life vests if they are anywhere near a body of water and to please stay out of the rivers. It is most likely these conditions will remain this way throughout the summer.