Filed Under:lewd acts with a minor, Siskiyou County
arrest generic, handcuffs generic(credit: CBS)


GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho County sheriff says a deputy has been fired after his arrest on underage sex charges out of California.

Sherriff Doug Giddings says he fired Nick Harris Friday.

According to a press released from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Department, Harris was arrested in Siskiyou County on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16-years-old and one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years old, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Harris was put on administrative leave last month. He had been a deputy since 2016.

He remains jailed on $100,000 bond.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Sunday it’s unclear if he has an attorney.

