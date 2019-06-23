  • CBS13On Air

STANISLAUS COUNTY

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the man accused of crashing into two teens riding a jet ski on Modesto Reservoir Saturday.

Forty-three-year-old Juan Moreno was arrested on the charge of operating a watercraft while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the girls, ages 14 and 15, were riding on a jet ski in the reservoir, when they collided with motor boat and were both injured.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition. The 14-year-old suffered broken bones but was expected to recover, according to a statement from Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Josh Clayton.

 

