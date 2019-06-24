  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The suspect accused in the murder of Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan made his first court appearance on Monday.

In Monday’s appearance, the judge read the felony charges Adel Ramos is facing in the killing of O’Sullivan.

Ramos appeared in court wearing a bandage on his forehead. He had apparently banged his head in his jail cell and was taken to the hospital. Deputies stopped Ramos from hurting himself further and he was placed under around-the-clock watch.

Ramos showed no emotions as the charges were read to him in court. He was ordered to be back in court on July 22 at 8 a.m.

Adel Ramos in his first court appearance.

In the criminal complaint filed Friday, documents showed Ramos is facing several charges: the murder of Officer O’Sullivan and attempted murder of another officer, Daniel Chipp. He is also being charged of possessing an illegal firearm – specifically, an AR-15 style assault rifle.

Records show Ramos has a long criminal history, with charges dating back to the mid-1990s. The most recent criminal case was filed in September 2018 for domestic violence against a young woman.

Dozens attended a candlelight vigil in remembrance of O’Sullivan at Sac State on Sunday. A memorial service is scheduled for O’Sullivan, who was only 26, on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville.

