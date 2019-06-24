AUBURN (CBS13) – Authorities say a man is under arrest after several home burglaries were interrupted over the weekend.
Auburn police say officers were investigating one home burglary that was interrupted early Saturday morning along the 600 block of Auburn-Ravine Road.
While looking for that suspect, officers say they got another report of a different burglary that was interrupted. This burglary happened along the 200 block of Swenson Court, police say.
Officers eventually found the suspect, 41-year-old Auburn resident Mirek Thad May, about 30 minutes after the second burglary.
Auburn police say this incident is a good reminder for residents to remember to lock their cars and homes.
May has been booked into Placer County Jail and is being held on $70,000 bail.