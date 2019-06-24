Filed Under:Del Paso Heights News, Vehicle Crash


DEL PASO HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Officials say a female suspect fled the scene of a crash after knocking down power lines around 6:40 p.m. Monday

(credit: Sacramento Fire Department)

According to authorities, the woman crashed into a power pole on North Avenue and Elm Avenue in Del Paso Heights. Firefighters said the crash knocked charged power lines across the road and oil from transformers leaked into the street, creating a hazmat situation.

Sacramento Fire Captain Wade said the victim was offered medical aid by firefighters, then took off with a baby that was initially left in the car after the crash.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but police said the crash caused a fire.

No one is in custody yet. Police said they are still looking for the driver.

According to the SMUD website, 126 customers were without power because of the crash around 9:30 p.m.

Crews cleared the scene around 9 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

