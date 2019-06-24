ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities say two people were arrested after an Elk Grove home was burglarized last week.
Elk Grove police say, back on Friday morning, a homeowner near School Street and Rancho Drive was woken up by noises they heard inside. As the homeowner soon found out, a strange woman was inside.
The woman soon left with a man, who was in the driveway holding stuff they had stolen inside.
Officers soon showed up and managed to find the two suspects: 36-year-old Morgan Kidwell and 37-year-old Kristin Toomey. Both were on probation and had warrants out for their arrest, police say. They were also found with burglary tools and stolen items.
Kidwell is also a suspect in another attempted burglary in the same area from earlier in June, police say.
Both Kidwell and Toomey have been booked into Sacramento County Jail.