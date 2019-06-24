SONORA (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision between a police patrol vehicle and motorcycle from Saturday around noon.
The CHP said 26-year-old Jaycee Eddie Alameda was riding a 2008 Honda motorcycle westbound on State Route 108, west of S. Washington Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
At the same location, Sonora Police Department Officer Thomas Brickley was parked on the right shoulder of State Route 108 with his rear amber warning lights on. Brickley was dispatched to another call and turned on his red and blue emergency lights.
According to CHP, as Alameda approached the patrol vehicle at an unknown rate of speed, Officer Brickley attempted to make a u-turn into the eastbound lane of SR-108, directly in the path the Alameda was traveling on his motorcycle.
Alameda was unable to avoid the patrol car and collided with the left side of the vehicle, suffering major injuries. He was transported to Doctors Medical Center for treatment.
Officer Brickley suffered minor injuries in the collision.
The crash in under investigation, CHP said.