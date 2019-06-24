Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — No charges will be filed against a Roseville High School employee accused of inappropriate touching last month.
The District Attorney’s office said after reviewing statements and text messages between the student and employee, there was not enough evidence to show a crime had been committed.
The DA added that it will be up to the school district to determine whether the employee’s actions were inappropriate.